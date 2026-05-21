India beats APAC peers with highest real estate yields in region: CBRE

India offers the highest real estate yields across all major asset classes in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, according to a cap rate survey by real estate consultancy CBRE for the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026).

Cap rates in India outpaced every other market in APAC across office, retail, logistics, hotels, and student housing in Q1 2026. In the quarter, India recorded a 189 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in investment volumes, the second-highest growth rate in the region after Singapore's 364 per cent.

"We are seeing genuine, broad-based demand across sectors driven by India's economic fundamentals, its growing corporate base, and a young, consumption-led population. Global investors who have been cautious till now are actively looking to deploy capital here, and we expect this momentum to strengthen further as more institutional-grade products come to market," said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

The growth in India's commercial real estate investment volume in Q1 2026 comes on the back of sustained interest from domestic institutions, family offices, and global capital markets players increasingly allocating to Indian real estate through direct acquisitions, real estate investment trusts (Reits), and structured debt instruments. According to the survey, India is one of the top markets for real estate debt interest in Asia Pacific, a signal that the capital markets here are maturing. As non-bank lending, alternative investment funds (AIFs), and credit-focused vehicles grow in sophistication, India is going beyond being just an equity play towards a full-spectrum real estate capital market.

Ada Choi, CFA, head of APAC research, CBRE, said India's yield story is supported by strong occupier fundamentals. Across APAC, investors are most positive about tenant demand and rental growth, with India ranking among the top markets on both counts. According to Choi, at a time when geopolitical uncertainty is weighing on sentiment elsewhere in the region, India's combination of yield premium, investment volume growth, and resilient demand dynamics makes it one of the most attractive real estate investment destinations in the region. India's grade A office cap rates range from 7.50 to 8.4 per cent in core central business district locations compared with 3.25 to 3.8 per cent in Singapore, 2 to 3 per cent in Tokyo, and 3.75 to 4.65 per cent in Seoul. Moreover, India is named among the top three preferred markets for grade A office investment enquiries in APAC, alongside Singapore and Japan.

Student housing in India yields 8.5-9 per cent, around 320 basis points higher than the next-highest market, Australia (5.25-5.50 per cent). Institutional-grade logistics cap rates in India stand at 7.15-7.75 per cent, around 115 basis points higher than the second-ranked market, Vietnam, where rates range between 6 per cent and 7 per cent. Higher cap rates in India compared with mature markets such as Japan, Singapore, or Korea reflect a combination of factors, including a market still evolving in institutional participation and price discovery, along with the natural yield premium of a high-growth emerging economy. For a global institutional investor managing a diversified APAC portfolio, the differential in yields, even after adjusting for currency and sovereign risk, represents a premium on returns, CBRE noted.