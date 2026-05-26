India office realty demand surge faces funding crunch: Knight Frank

Despite Indian commercial real estate witnessing the highest occupier demand among Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets, market watchers believe that the slow pace of institutional capital deployment remains insufficient to support supply creation.

According to a study by realty consultancy Knight Frank, an estimated $2.3 billion remains available as dry capital through alternative investment funds (AIFs) for future deployment in the commercial realty sphere.

This, however, will be able to create only approximately 12.2 million square feet (msf) of new supply, meeting 14 per cent of India’s annual office demand of 86.4 msf as recorded in 2025.

“This not only underscores the growing gap between occupier demand and institutional capital availability but also indicates the opportunity domestic and global capital has in India,” the report stated.

Consequently, India’s office supply-to-demand ratio has declined to 0.63 times in 2025 from 1.40 times in 2008. The funding imbalance appears even sharper when compared to other leading commercial markets.

“Over the last five years, India’s top eight office markets recorded 307.7 msf of transactions, significantly higher than the 236.1 msf of supply delivered during the same period,” the report stated.

Experts added that office demand has consistently outrun supply in India, leading to a gradual tightening of the supply pipeline across key markets.

Real estate-focused AIFs have recorded capital commitments of $14.5 billion between 2021 and 2025. “Of this, nearly $7.9 billion has been raised, with around $5.7 billion already deployed by Indian investors,” the report said.

While India continues to lead the region in occupier demand, institutional capital availability relative to this demand remains significantly lower than in other APAC markets.

For example, India continued to lead office demand in the region, recording 86.4 msf absorption in 2025, more than double that of Japan at 36.9 msf. Other markets such as Singapore and Australia recorded 5.9 msf and 1.5 msf, respectively.

On a per-unit basis, however, capital availability in India stands at just $23.2 per square foot of office demand, compared to $604.9 in Japan, $2,240.2 in Singapore, and $5,711.5 in Australia.