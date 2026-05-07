India operationalises 101 auctioned mineral blocks since 2015, says govt

India has operationalised 101 auctioned mineral blocks since the launch of the auction regime in 2015, marking a major milestone in the government’s push to strengthen domestic mineral production and reduce import dependence, the Ministry of Mines said on Thursday.

The ministry also said FY2025-26 recorded the highest-ever annual performance under the auction regime, with 212 mineral blocks auctioned during the financial year.

According to the ministry, the coordinated Centre-state approach helped accelerate the transition of auctioned blocks from allocation to production, contributing to enhanced domestic mineral output, raw material security for core industries and overall economic growth.

Among states, Odisha accounted for the highest number of operationalised blocks at 34, followed by Karnataka with 18 and Gujarat with 11. Madhya Pradesh operationalised 10 blocks, while Rajasthan had eight and Goa six. Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh operationalised five blocks each, Maharashtra three and Assam one. The ministry highlighted Assam’s performance, noting that the state operationalised its block within nine months of the issuance of the Letter of Intent (LoI), which it said reflected administrative efficiency and effective coordination. The operationalised blocks cover a wide range of minerals crucial for industrial activity. Iron ore accounts for the largest share, with 47 operationalised blocks, followed by limestone with 29 blocks. Other minerals include bauxite, manganese ore and chromite, along with associated minerals used in sectors such as steel, cement, aluminium and infrastructure.