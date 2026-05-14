India PE/VC investments fall 17% to $36 bn; deal volumes rise 10%

India’s private equity/venture capital (PE/VC) market saw investments fall around 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $36 billion in 2025, according to a Bain & Company report released on Thursday.

The report noted that the PE/VC landscape entered a more disciplined phase, with deal volumes rising around 10 per cent despite a moderation in investment value, indicating that investors remained active but wrote smaller cheques.

Average deal value declined almost 25 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting a move away from megadeals towards mid-market opportunities, the report stated. Sub-$100 million deals constituted around 70 per cent of PE volumes this year, against 50 per cent in 2024.

Why India’s PE/VC investments fell in 2025 The sector’s focus pivoted towards domestically anchored themes, with consumer and retail investments growing around 2.6 times and manufacturing and industrials rising 60 per cent, supported by consumption recovery, supply chain realignment, and policy tailwinds, the Bain & Company report stated. Domestic sectors continued to drive growth as manufacturing and industrials investments rose 60 per cent Y-o-Y in 2025, anchored by global supply chain diversification, production-linked incentive (PLI)-led policy support, and energy transition platforms. How did PE/VC exits perform in 2025? It added that PE/VC exit value remained largely stable, rising 3 per cent Y-o-Y to $34 billion, even as investors increasingly diversified exit routes. Public markets continued to be the largest exit channel, accounting for around 40 per cent of total exit value.

The report also noted that the number of transactions worth over $1 billion rose to five in 2025 from two in 2024, indicating that large exits continued to be concentrated in scaled assets. Why does India remain attractive to global investors? India also remained an attractive destination for global investors, with the report noting that major global funds are expanding their capital deployment plans in the country. KKR has indicated potential deployment of up to $20 billion in India over the coming decade, while Temasek’s India exposure currently stands at around $50 billion, with plans for further expansion.