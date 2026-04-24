India's Q1 2026 real estate deal activity falls 36% in value to $763 mn

Deal activity in the Indian real estate stood at $763 million in the first quarter of the calendar year 2026 (Q1 2026), with volumes increasing 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 32 deals, and values declining by 36 per cent YoY, amid the absence of large-ticket transactions, according to Grant Thornton Bharat.

The deal activity refers to mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE)/venture capital (VC), initial public offerings (IPOs), and qualified institutional placement (QIP).

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the deal volumes increased 23.07 per cent, while the deal value declined significantly from $3 billion in the previous quarter, marking one of the lowest quarterly values since Q4 2023.

The divergence between rising activity and declining values highlights a clear shift toward smaller and mid-sized transactions and more measured capital deployment amid a relatively uncertain macro environment, Grant Thornton Bharat noted. Shabala Shinde, partner and real estate industry leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, said, “Investment trends indicate a strong preference for commercial assets, particularly office and retail platforms, supported by yield visibility and stable cash flows, while real estate investment trust (Reit)-led transactions continue to reinforce institutional confidence in high-quality, income-generating assets.” In Q1 2026, commercial development was the sector’s key driver, attracting the majority of deal interest and investment. It accounted for a 38 per cent share in volumes and a 62 per cent share in values. Two major deals totalled $466 million, with one led by Blackstone’s $378 million investment in South City Mall and the other by Nuvama-Cushman Prime Offices Fund for $89 million.

Residential development witnessed six deals in the quarter, with deal values of $178 million, supported by higher deal participation, reflecting selective investor interest in development-led opportunities. During the quarter under review, M&A activity comprised 19 domestic deals amounting to $305 million, dominated by domestic consolidation amid global uncertainty. PE remained a key driver of capital inflows, contributing 13 deals worth $458 million, thereby accounting for a significant share of overall deal value despite a sequential decline. The top M&A deal for the quarter was RSVM Hospitality’s 100 per cent stake acquisition in Neterwala Group for an 18.6-acre land parcel in Thane for $55 million. Meanwhile, the top PE deal was Alpha Alternatives’ investment of $139 million in ASF Infrastructure.