India's $42-billion smartphone market's festival plans look dispirited

“The festive season will look different in 2026. For the consumer, in a value-conscious market like India where festive discounts have historically shaped upgrade cycles, the message from Q1 is clear: With memory shortages expected to persist into 2027 and rupee depreciation unlikely to ease in the near term, prices are more likely to go up than come down. Waiting for a better deal may not pay off this cycle,” Upasana Joshi, senior research manager at IDC India said.