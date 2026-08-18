India's 5G adoption to reach 62% by 2030, ahead of APAC average: GSMA

India’s 5G adoption is projected to reach 62 per cent by 2030, racing ahead of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) average of 50 per cent, according to the Groupe Spécial Mobile Association’s (GSMA) Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2026 report.

In the APAC region, the report expects mobile technologies and services to contribute $1.4 trillion to the regional economy by 2030, up from $1 trillion today.

“As this report shows, economies and societies across the region are becoming increasingly digital, with mobile networks serving as the foundation for AI adoption, digital trust and resilient digital infrastructure,” said Julian Gorman, head of Asia Pacific, GSMA, the global body that represents more than 700 telecom players worldwide.

Further, the report identifies India as one of the region’s “Leading Nations”, alongside Bangladesh, Indonesia and Pakistan. The classification is based on the view that regulatory modernisation is important to accelerating digital-economy growth and supporting mobile-industry sustainability. Digital trust, according to the report, is emerging as an economic priority for India, with information-security spending expected to grow 11.7 per cent in 2026. “As governments place greater emphasis on digital sovereignty and citizens expect stronger protection from scams, fraud and cyber threats, the responsibilities placed on our industry continue to grow,” Gorman added. The report also highlights BharatNet and PMGDISHA as examples of India’s efforts to address challenges relating to internet adoption and digital participation, with PMGDISHA having trained more than 64 million rural citizens in foundational digital skills.