India's Bioeconomy grows 18% to $195.3 billion in 2025, says report
India's bioeconomy surges 18% to $195.3 billion in 2025, with BIRAC driving innovation, funding, and startup growth across the biotech ecosystem
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
India's bioeconomy surges 18% to $195.3 billion in 2025, with BIRAC driving innovation, funding, and startup growth across the biotech ecosystem
|Total Deals
|208
|Total Investment
|$4.6 Bn
|Investments in 2025
|$1.58 Bn
|Private Equity Exits
|45
|Exit Value
|$6.15+ Bn
First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 5:45 PM IST