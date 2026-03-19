Home / Industry / News / India's Bioeconomy grows 18% to $195.3 billion in 2025, says report

India's Bioeconomy grows 18% to $195.3 billion in 2025, says report

India's bioeconomy surges 18% to $195.3 billion in 2025, with BIRAC driving innovation, funding, and startup growth across the biotech ecosystem

Image: Company Website
Image: Official Website
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 6:40 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), which celebrated its 14th Foundation Day on Thursday, said it has enabled more than ₹4,200 crore in funding support across over 15 lakh startups, entrepreneurs, companies, and innovators. BIRAC, which is a public sector enterprise set up by the Department of Biotechnology, released the ‘India BioEconomy Report 2026’ to mark the occasion. 
  India's BioEconomy represents the economic value generated by biotechnology-enabled activities. The ecosystem is structured into four segments — BioIndustrial, BioPharma, BioServices, and BioAgri — each comprising multiple subsegments and industry categories that collectively contribute to national BioEconomy output.
 
  Bio-tech Funding Landscape 
Total Deals 208
Total Investment $4.6 Bn
Investments in 2025 $1.58 Bn
Private Equity Exits 45
Exit Value $6.15+ Bn
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India recommends $3,453/MT anti-dumping duty on Chinese DASDA imports

Premium

Quick-commerce boom reshapes India's packaged food market: Redseer report

India's power capacity may double by 2036, led by non-fossil sources

JSW unit seeks govt help to secure gas supply amid Iran war shortage

Sikkim govt raises DA, DR by 5% for employees, pensioners from July 1

Topics :BiracBiotechnologystartups in India

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story