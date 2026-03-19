India's Bioeconomy grows 18% to $195.3 billion in 2025, says report

The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), which celebrated its 14th Foundation Day on Thursday, said it has enabled more than ₹4,200 crore in funding support across over 15 lakh startups, entrepreneurs, companies, and innovators. BIRAC, which is a public sector enterprise set up by the Department of Biotechnology, released the ‘India BioEconomy Report 2026’ to mark the occasion.

India's BioEconomy represents the economic value generated by biotechnology-enabled activities. The ecosystem is structured into four segments — BioIndustrial, BioPharma, BioServices, and BioAgri — each comprising multiple subsegments and industry categories that collectively contribute to national BioEconomy output.