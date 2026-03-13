India's captive, commercial coal mines cross 200 MT production in FY26

India’s captive, commercial and other coal mines have crossed the landmark of 200 million tonnes (MT) of coal production in 2025-26, the coal ministry said, calling it a key milestone for the sector as output surpassed last year’s total production figure ahead of schedule.

Total production from these mines reached over 200 MT on March 11, including 194.17 MT from captive and commercial mines and 6.06 MT from other mines.

The ministry said production during FY26 had already exceeded FY25's total output of 197.32 MT on March 7, achieving the milestone 24 days earlier than last year. The sector has recorded a 10.56 per cent year-on-year growth in production during the period.