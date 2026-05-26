India's carbon market gathers pace as export markets raise cost of business

India is also preparing to operationalise its own domestic carbon market in 2026 amid rising global climate-linked trade regulations. Carbon efficiency, which used to be merely a compliance consideration, has now become a factor determining pricing power, competitiveness, market access, and supply-chain resilience.

What are the concerns around India’s carbon market framework?

While India’s carbon transition has evolved from being an environmental issue to a financial factor, challenges remain. The framework is in place, with legally binding intensity targets for entities covering 17 per cent of India’s emissions. It places the country among the world's largest emission compliance markets. However, the architecture is only partially investment-ready because key emitting sectors such as steel, which was expected to be included in the current phase of the CCTS, and the power sector, which accounts for almost half of India’s emissions, were excluded from the first phase, said Patel.