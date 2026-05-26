India's carbon market gathers pace as export markets raise cost of business

The ICM Portal, a central platform for implementing and administering the ICM, was launched in March this year. Before that, in January, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change released the second tranche of GEI targets. Together with the first tranche, issued in October 2025, around 490 obligated entities across sectors including aluminium, cement, chlor-alkali, pulp and paper, petrochemicals, petroleum refining, and textiles are now required to meet prescribed emission targets.
While India has already developed a significant voluntary carbon market, with 375 million carbon credits issued between 2010 and 2025, much of the value created through these credits has accrued outside India through cross-border trading. However, the domestic market allows India to retain more value from carbon trading within the country and align carbon finance with its own decarbonisation and energy-transition priorities.