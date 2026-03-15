India's challenge to evergreening: 2026 may test drug patent regime

The recent ruling by the Delhi High Court allowing Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to continue manufacturing diabetes and weight-management drug semaglutide in India opens up opportunities worth billion of dollars for domestic generic drugmakers.

Sales and exports have, for now, been allowed only to those jurisdictions where Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, which holds the patent for semaglutide, does not have patent protection.

In India and Canada, Novo Nordisk’s patent on semaglutide, the active ingredient in blockbuster brands such as Rybelsus, Ozempic, and Wegovy, expires on March 20. All of these brands are marketed as the next wonder in weight loss management.

This and other similar rulings have also brought back into focus India’s long-running battle against “evergreening”, the practice by pharma companies to try and torpedo the expiry of a patent by claiming ‘improvements’ or changes to the original formulations.

The weight-loss market in India stands at around ₹1,446 crore on a moving annual turnover (MAT) basis, with semaglutide-based drugs accounting for ₹445 crore as of February 2026. Apart from semaglutide, several other blockbuster drugs are approaching patent expiry in India by 2026. These include sacubitril/valsartan (Vymada) and several biologic oncology drugs. India’s revocation of Novartis’ patent for its heart drug Vymada last year has already paved the way for generic competition.

In October 2025, the Delhi High Court allowed Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma to launch its version of Roche’s spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) therapy Risdiplam despite opposition from the latter.

Most of the court’s decisions have either cleared the way for generics or challenged the validity of patents held by multinational (MNC) pharmaceutical companies.

At the heart of this debate is Section 3(d) of the Patents Act, a safeguard designed to prevent drugmakers from extending monopoly protection through trivial modifications to existing medicines. In the last few years, Indian courts have heard a series of cases involving blockbuster molecules such as semaglutide, risdiplam and nivolumab.

Natco had then said that it would price its version at ₹15,900 per bottle, compared with ₹6.2 lakh per bottle charged by Roche under the brand Evrysdi. The Supreme Court also later dismissed Roche’s challenge, effectively clearing the way for the generic version to enter the market.

In another recent ruling, the Delhi High Court allowed Zydus to proceed with the manufacturing and sale of American multinational Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)’s immunotherapy drug Nivolumab, marketed as Opdivo and as Opdyta in India.