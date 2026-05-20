India's clean energy expansion to boost real estate demand: Colliers India

India’s renewable energy push is set to unlock a major opportunity for the real estate sector, with solar and wind energy expansion likely to drive $10–15 billion worth of land investments by 2030, according to a report by Colliers India.

India’s installed renewable energy capacity stood at 251 gigawatts (GW) in 2025, with solar and wind accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total. With the country targeting 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Colliers estimates that another 270–300 GW of solar and wind capacity will be added over the next few years.

For the real estate sector, this expansion is expected to translate into large-scale demand for land aggregation, industrial parks, warehousing, worker housing and supporting infrastructure. The report estimates that upcoming solar and wind projects could require nearly 7 lakh acres of land across the country by 2030, creating a sizeable opportunity for developers, land aggregators and infrastructure firms.

Land acquisition and aggregation typically account for 10–12 per cent of overall renewable energy project costs. Based on projected investments of $110–120 billion in the renewable energy sector over the next few years, Colliers estimates a $10–15 billion opportunity in land-related activities linked to solar and wind projects. The industrial and warehousing segment is expected to emerge as a major beneficiary. Renewable energy original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) leased about 6.1 million square feet (msf) of grade A industrial and warehousing space across the top eight cities during 2021–2025. Their share in overall leasing demand rose from 3 per cent in 2021 to 8 per cent in 2025.

According to Colliers, annual warehousing demand from renewable energy OEMs could rise to 4–7 msf by 2030, accounting for 10–15 per cent of overall industrial and warehousing demand. Cities such as Chennai and Pune have emerged as key hubs for renewable manufacturing and storage facilities. “Over the last five years, annual leasing by renewable energy OEMs has surged nearly 4X times to around 3 msf of industrial & warehousing space uptake in 2025,” said Vimal Nadar, national director and head, research, Colliers India. He added that the growth would be driven by domestic manufacturing of solar modules, wind turbines, battery storage systems and semiconductors.