India's clean industry pipeline a $433 bn investment opportunity: Report

It further noted that if the 15 biggest buyers of fuels, chemicals and materials globally were to stimulate demand for low-carbon commodities, they could together scale global clean markets to sufficient volumes to unlock tipping points — when cost declines, market uptake, policy support and infrastructure build-out combine to make a technology's widespread adoption rapid and self-sustaining.

“The top five biggest buyers alone, which generally encompass China, Europe, the US and India, could generate 80-90 per cent of the necessary volumes,” it said. Depending on the sector, each country would need to transition between 5 and 20 per cent of its market to clean products to precipitate a global tipping point, the report added.