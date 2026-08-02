India's coal production rises 7.51% to 69.75 million tonnes in July

India's coal production witnessed a growth of 7.51 per cent year-on-year in July 2026, with overall coal production reaching 69.75 million tonnes (MT) (provisional), compared to 64.88 MT produced in July 2025, according to the Ministry of Coal.

Coal dispatch during July 2026 registered a growth of 17.34 per cent year-on-year, reaching 86.33 MT (Provisional), compared to 73.57 MT last year. The growth in coal production and dispatch underscores the Ministry's sustained commitment and efforts towards ensuring consistent supply and operational stability across the sector.

The cumulative coal production up to July in FY 2026-27 stood at 302.24 MT (provisional), while cumulative coal dispatch reached 354.70 MT (provisional), registering a growth of 5.87 per cent over the same period of the last financial year.