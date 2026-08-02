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Home / Industry / News / India's coal production rises 7.51% to 69.75 million tonnes in July

India's coal production rises 7.51% to 69.75 million tonnes in July

Coal dispatch during July 2026 registered a growth of 17.34 per cent year-on-year, reaching 86.33 MT (Provisional), compared to 73.57 MT last year

Coal
India's coal production witnessed a growth of 7.51 per cent year-on-year in July 2026 | (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 1:33 PM IST
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India's coal production witnessed a growth of 7.51 per cent year-on-year in July 2026, with overall coal production reaching 69.75 million tonnes (MT) (provisional), compared to 64.88 MT produced in July 2025, according to the Ministry of Coal.

Coal dispatch during July 2026 registered a growth of 17.34 per cent year-on-year, reaching 86.33 MT (Provisional), compared to 73.57 MT last year. The growth in coal production and dispatch underscores the Ministry's sustained commitment and efforts towards ensuring consistent supply and operational stability across the sector.

The cumulative coal production up to July in FY 2026-27 stood at 302.24 MT (provisional), while cumulative coal dispatch reached 354.70 MT (provisional), registering a growth of 5.87 per cent over the same period of the last financial year.

Coal India Limited (CIL) contributed 50.35 MT to July's production, registering a growth of 8.42 per cent over July 2025. CIL dispatched 63.67 MT of coal during July 2026, recording a growth of 17.43 per cent over coal dispatched during July, 2025. The cumulative coal dispatch by CIL also registered a growth of 6.81 per cent up to July in FY 2026-27 compared to the same period last year.

According to the Ministry, it remains committed to achieving sustainable growth, improving coal availability and reducing dependence on imports. With this positive momentum, the coal sector continues to play a pivotal role in powering India's growth story.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Coal productioncoal industryCoal

First Published: Aug 02 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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