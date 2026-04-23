India's coasts become contenders among primary housing options

Viceroy Properties, headquartered in Mumbai, said infrastructure is reinforcing demand, noting that projects like the Bandra–Versova Sea Link are expected to significantly improve access to these neighbourhoods and enhance their long-term appeal.

“The idea of a coastal home in India has evolved significantly over the last few years. Earlier, destinations such as Goa or Alibaug were largely seen as places for occasional getaways. Today, many of these properties are being viewed as co-primary residences, where owners are spending far more time and building a more consistent lifestyle around them,” said Cyrus Mody, founder & CEO, Viceroy Properties.