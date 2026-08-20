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India's core sector growth rises by 5.4% in July on coal, refinery products

Production growth of nine key infrastructure sectors rose to 5.4 per cent in July following an increase in output of coal, refinery products, cement, electricity and iron ore.

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 5:35 PM IST
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Production growth of nine key infrastructure sectors rose to 5.4 per cent in July following an increase in output of coal, refinery products, cement, electricity and iron ore.

The core sectors' growth was 3.2 per cent in July 2025 and 6 per cent in June 2026.

From June, the data has been released with a new base year, 2022-23, replacing the earlier base year of 2011-12. The government has added iron ore to the index, increasing the number of core sectors to nine.

According to the official data released on Thursday, production of crude oil, natural gas, and fertiliser declined during the month.

During April-July 2026-27, the key sectors expanded by 4.3 per cent against 1.5 per cent in the same period last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :infrastructureIndustry News

First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

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