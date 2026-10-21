India's crude oil import bill rises 47% to $15.4 billion in September

India’s crude oil import bill surged 47 per cent to $15.4 billion in September over soaring energy prices, showed data by Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC). This comes as attacks intensified in West Asia.

In volume terms, oil imports rose by only 7 per cent to 21.7 million tonnes (mt) during the month compared with 20.3 mt a year earlier.

The sharp rise in the import bill came as the Indian basket crude price averaged $116.09 a barrel in September, up from $69.61 a barrel a year earlier.

Crude remains India’s largest import item, accounting for around 20 per cent of the country’s merchandise import bill.

India has been sourcing energy at higher costs to ensure domestic availability during the ongoing crisis. Energy prices have surged in recent months due to supply disruptions triggered by the blockage of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and threats to Bab-el-Mandeb, another narrow maritime route that connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. These had constrained supplies from West Asia. Russia remained India’s largest crude oil supplier in September, accounting for 35 per cent of the country’s total crude imports, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler. The top five suppliers — Russia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait — together contributed about 70 per cent of India’s crude oil imports during the month.