India's data centre boom lifts IT investments, but challenges persist

New data centre projects and an upward revision in the cost of projects has led to a rise in investments in India’s information technology (IT) services sector to 4.5 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) over the recent 12 month period (Q42025 through Q32026), up from 0.8 per cent during the same period a year ago, Nomura said in a research note.

The record share accounting for about 28.4 per cent of total new investment projects announced was buoyed by a tax holiday for foreign companies mentioned in Union Budget 2026-27, Nomura said, citing data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. While the rise in announcements is encouraging, availability of power and water remain key constraints to project execution, Nomura cautioned.