India's direct selling industry crosses ₹23,000 crore in FY25 growth

India’s direct selling industry recorded turnover of Rs 23,021 crore in FY2024-25, up 4 per cent from Rs 22,142 crore in the previous fiscal, according to the Direct Selling Industry 2025 Outlook released by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA).

The report states that the industry grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5 per cent over the last six years, with turnover rising from around Rs 16,800 crore in FY2019-20 to Rs 23,021 crore in FY2024-25.

North India accounted for the highest share of gross sales at 27.58 per cent, followed by the West at 25.47 per cent, East at 22.47 per cent, South at 17.81 per cent, and the North-East at 6.67 per cent.

Among states, Maharashtra contributed 15.31 per cent of gross sales, followed by West Bengal at 10.88 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 8.82 per cent, Karnataka at 6.37 per cent, and Bihar at 5.61 per cent. Wellness and nutraceutical products remained the largest segment, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of total sales. Cosmetics and personal care products contributed 26 per cent, while household goods accounted for 5 per cent. Together, the three categories made up more than 91 per cent of total industry sales. The number of active direct sellers rose to 9.3 million in FY2024-25 from 8.8 million in the previous year. Women accounted for 48 per cent of the direct selling workforce, compared with 44 per cent a year earlier.