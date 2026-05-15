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India's direct selling industry crosses ₹23K crore in FY25, says IDSA

India's direct selling industry grew 4 per cent in FY25, driven by wellness products and rising participation of women entrepreneurs

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Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 8:45 PM IST
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India’s direct selling industry recorded turnover of ₹23,021 crore in 2024-25 (FY25), up 4 per cent from ₹22,142 crore in the previous fiscal, according to the Direct Selling Industry 2025 Outlook released by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA). 
The report stated that the industry grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5 per cent over the last six years, with turnover rising from around ₹16,800 crore in FY20 to ₹23,021 crore in FY25. 
North India accounted for the highest share of gross sales at 27.58 per cent, followed by the west at 25.47 per cent, east at 22.47 per cent, south at 17.81 per cent and the northeast at 6.67 per cent. 
Among states, Maharashtra contributed 15.31 per cent of gross sales, followed by West Bengal at 10.88 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 8.82 per cent, Karnataka at 6.37 per cent and Bihar at 5.61 per cent. 
Wellness and nutraceutical products remained the largest segment, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of total sales. Cosmetics and personal care products contributed 26 per cent, while household goods accounted for 5 per cent. Together, the three categories made up more than 91 per cent of total industry sales. 
The number of active direct sellers rose to 9.3 million in FY25 from 8.8 million in the previous year. Women accounted for 48 per cent of the direct selling workforce, compared with 44 per cent a year earlier. 
Ratnesh Lal, chairperson, IDSA, said in the release, “The findings of the Direct Selling Industry 2025 Outlook reflect the growing strength and resilience of India’s direct selling industry. Sustained growth over the years, coupled with increasing participation of women, aspiring entrepreneurs, and retail entrepreneurship opportunities, demonstrates the sector’s potential as a catalyst for inclusive economic development.” 
He said, “The industry’s consistent CAGR of 6.5 per cent over the last six years is a testimony to the positive impact of an enabling regulatory framework and rising consumer confidence in direct selling.” 
He added that the industry remains committed to promoting ethical business practices, consumer trust, skill development, and entrepreneurship across urban and rural India.
 

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Topics :MarketingMaharashtraWest BengalUttar Pradesh

First Published: May 15 2026 | 8:45 PM IST

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