India's disability economy pegged at $150 bn, potential seen at $500 bn

Speaking at the launch event of the report, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary called on companies to undertake "purple audits" and disclose the representation of persons with disabilities across their workforce, including among new hires and senior management, as part of their corporate governance practices. He also said employing persons with disabilities in consumer-facing roles could help normalise inclusion and reshape societal perceptions.

“There needs to be more purple audits and reports as part of the balance sheet reporting and the corporate governance norms that talk about how many of your new hires, recruits and top management are people with disabilities. And there's a survey report I read that said 38 per cent of the corporates they surveyed said they don't have a single disabled employee. So maybe they're not screening them, and that also speaks to a lack of sensitivity. So those numbers also need to go up,” he added.