India's e-commerce and ride-hailing firms brace for higher fuel costs

India’s ride-hailing, e-commerce and quick-commerce companies are bracing for higher logistics and delivery costs after state-run oil retailers raised petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 a litre on Friday, following a surge in global crude prices linked to the escalating West Asia conflict. CNG prices were also raised by ₹2 per kg.

Industry executives said a prolonged increase in fuel prices could raise operating costs and push up prices for transport, delivery and online goods by 10 per cent–20 per cent.

“The immediate impact will be felt by bike-taxi and delivery partners, whose vehicles largely run on petrol,” said an industry executive. “If fuel prices remain elevated, fares could rise by 10 per cent–20 per cent, with at least part of the increase likely to be passed on to customers.”

Industry executives said electric vehicles remain a long-term alternative for ride-hailing and e-commerce firms, but a rapid transition is difficult because the majority of bikes used across the industry still run on petrol.

Industry executives said the immediate pressure is likely to be felt in categories such as cooked food, groceries and packaged food, where higher fuel costs directly affect sourcing and delivery economics.

“Fresh food and grocery categories in quick commerce are likely to see the biggest impact, which could eventually lead to price increases,” another industry executive said.