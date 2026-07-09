India's e-commerce market to touch $250 bn by 2030 as AI reshapes retail

India's e-commerce market is projected to nearly triple to about $250 billion by 2030 from roughly $90 billion in 2025, as artificial intelligence reshapes how consumers discover, buy and receive goods online, according to a report by logistics platform Shiprocket and consulting firm Deloitte. The study says AI-powered product discovery, personalised checkout and smarter fulfilment are expected to drive the next phase of growth in the country's online retail market.

The report also highlights the growing importance of Bharat in India's digital commerce journey. It says businesses will need to build more inclusive, vernacular-first commerce experiences. This is because 488 million rural internet users account for 55 per cent of India's active internet population, 98 per cent of internet users consume content in Indic languages, and vernacular voice queries are growing 156 per cent faster than English. The report also notes that tier-II and tier-III cities already account for over 60 per cent of India's online shoppers, reflecting the growing contribution of Bharat to the country's digital economy.