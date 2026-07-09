India's e-commerce market to touch $250 bn by 2030 as AI reshapes retail

"India's e-commerce landscape is entering its next phase of growth, and technology will play a central role in shaping that journey. Consumers today expect faster, more personalised and more convenient shopping experiences," said Saahil Goel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shiprocket. "For businesses, this means investing in AI, strengthening fulfilment capabilities, and building experiences that cater to customers across both metro and emerging markets. The report outlines the trends that we believe will define the sector over the coming years."
The report identifies three trends that it says will shape the future of Indian commerce. It says advances in artificial intelligence, including generative AI, will make online shopping more personalised through intelligent recommendations, conversational interfaces and visual search. It also says AI-powered recommendations, predictive decision-making and customer engagement tools will help brands improve conversion rates, customer retention and average order values. Finally, the report points to growing internet penetration, better rural connectivity and rising consumption of content in Indian languages as factors that will expand the market for digital commerce across the country.