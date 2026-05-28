India's energy investment to reach $170 billion in 2026, says IEA

India’s energy investment is expected to reach $170 billion in 2026 and has grown 11 per cent annually on average in the past five years, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA’s) World Energy Investment 2026 report.

During this period, investment in solar photovoltaic (PV) grew annually by 25 per cent and oil refining by 23 per cent. These two sectors contributed to one-fourth of India’s energy investment growth, the report said. Globally, around $665 billion each year is now going into renewable power projects worldwide, including $365 billion, or $1 billion every day, for solar projects.

Meanwhile, investment in coal supply in India is set to reach $13 billion this year to achieve the target of 1.5 billion tonnes of production by 2030. India is also the world’s second-largest investor in coal supply, and its investments have tripled over the past decade. The country continues to push domestic production, with Coal India and a host of new companies winning auctions for commercial mines, adding tens of millions of tonnes per year of capacity to reduce imports, even though demand dipped in 2025, the report said.

It also leads investment growth in coal transport infrastructure, increasing from $5 billion to $7 billion, and is seeking to expand its coal gasification capabilities to produce chemicals. Moreover, power sector investment accounts for around half of India’s total energy sector spending. Investment spending on nuclear and hydropower both tripled between 2021 and 2025. Transmission and distribution investment is set to reach $26 billion in 2026 after growing 15 per cent annually for the previous five years, as per the IEA. The Central Electricity Authority has announced a plan to invest $91 billion in transmission by 2035-36. Investments in battery energy storage systems (BESS) have reached $700 million in 2025. “Driven by the need to avoid curtailment of the country's rapidly growing VRE generation, tender volumes for standalone and co-located projects nearly tripled from 2024,” the report said.