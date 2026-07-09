India's energy storage pipeline hits 140 GWh, says Shripad Yesso Naik

India has commissioned 7.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy storage capacity, while more than 140 GWh is under construction, awarded or under tendering, said Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy.

“If we are to build a truly flexible grid, deployment must accelerate further because the requirement is no longer measured only in gigawatts. It is measured in our ability to respond instantly to changing system conditions,” he said speaking at an event. Naik added that for many years, India's biggest concern was whether we could generate enough electricity but the challenge today is to deliver the right electricity at the right time, and at the right place.

Naik said the government has introduced viability gap funding for standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), support through the Power System Development Fund, waiver of Inter State Transmission Charges, integration of storage with renewable energy projects, and the 50 GWh Advanced Chemistry Cell PLI scheme, including dedicated capacity for stationary storage. He added that there is an opportunity for India to become a manufacturing hub for the complete ecosystem comprising battery management systems, energy management systems, power conversion systems, thermal management, fire safety systems, battery recycling, power electronics, and advanced software that will increasingly become the intelligence behind the future grid.