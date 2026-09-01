India's engineering research and development (ER&D) sector is projected to surpass $100 billion in revenue by 2030, driven by the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into core engineering workflows, IT industry body Nasscom said on Tuesday.

The sector, which is estimated to generate $63 billion in revenue in FY26, is witnessing a significant shift as engineering becomes increasingly software-defined, data-driven and intelligent.

"Global ER&D spending is projected to reach $2.482.50 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 89 per cent between CY24 and CY30. With an estimated revenue of $63 billion in FY26, India's ER&D services revenue is projected to cross $100 billion by 2030. Technological disruption and a sharper focus on innovation and value are creating new areas of demand," Nasscom said.

Nasscom's report, titled 'Physical AI Redefining ER&D opportunity for India', suggests that demand will evolve in three waves. The first wave will see the scaling of intelligent products and operations, connected equipment and predictive maintenance. This will be followed by a surge in simulation, virtual engineering and intelligent manufacturing as companies move from experimentation to production. Over the longer term, Nasscom expects autonomous systems to emerge as the largest opportunity as barriers related to safety, reliability, compute, and real-world deployment are progressively addressed. The shift is also expected to unlock new revenue streams beyond traditional services, including AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS), Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), leasing models and agentic deployments.