India's entertainment and media market to reach $36.7 bn by 2030: PwC

India’s entertainment and media (E&M) market is set to grow to $36.7 billion by 2030 from $25.7 billion in 2025, as the sector evolves from being scale-driven to value-driven, according to a report by PwC India.

The E&M market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4 per cent, nearly twice the global industry growth rate of 4 per cent over the same period.

India’s next phase of digital growth will focus on monetising engagement, improving revenue generation and building sustainable user economics, after the first phase was largely focused on audience acquisition.

Digital ecosystems, regional content and technology-led revenue streams are supporting this shift, with regional-language content emerging as a key growth engine.

Internet advertising revenue is projected to nearly double from $7.5 billion in 2025 to $14.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9 per cent with search and video advertising supporting this expansion. Other key trends include OTT video shifting from subscriber scale to stronger monetisation, gaming and e-sports broadening their revenue models, and artificial intelligence (AI) being increasingly used across content creation, production, discovery, advertising and audience engagement to improve efficiency and monetisation. Rajesh Sethi, partner and leader – media, entertainment, and sports, PwC India, said in its release, “India has already demonstrated its ability to build audience scale. The next phase is about converting that engagement into sustainable value. AI is beginning to improve how content is created, discovered, and personalised, while regional storytelling and premium experiences are creating new ways to deepen engagement and monetisation. Companies that combine innovation with relevance, operational discipline, and trust will be best placed to lead the next phase of growth.”