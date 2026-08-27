Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBest selling smartphones 2026Subhash Chandra insolvencyBest Home Loan Rates in AugustNepal FloodsHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareBHEL share priceTempsens IPO
Home / Industry / News / India's entertainment and media market to reach $36.7 bn by 2030: PwC

India's entertainment and media market to reach $36.7 bn by 2030: PwC

Internet advertising revenue is projected to nearly double from $7.5 billion in 2025 to $14.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9 per cent

Media & entertainment industry
Media & entertainment industry
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 8:57 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India’s entertainment and media (E&M) market is set to grow to $36.7 billion by 2030 from $25.7 billion in 2025, as the sector evolves from being scale-driven to value-driven, according to a report by PwC India.
 
The E&M market  is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4 per cent, nearly twice the global industry growth rate of 4 per cent over the same period.
 
India’s next phase of digital growth will focus on monetising engagement, improving revenue generation and building sustainable user economics, after the first phase was largely focused on audience acquisition.
 
Digital ecosystems, regional content and technology-led revenue streams are supporting this shift, with regional-language content emerging as a key growth engine.
 
Internet advertising revenue is projected to nearly double from $7.5 billion in 2025 to $14.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9 per cent with search and video advertising supporting this expansion.
 
Other key trends include OTT video shifting from subscriber scale to stronger monetisation, gaming and e-sports broadening their revenue models, and artificial intelligence (AI) being increasingly used across content creation, production, discovery, advertising and audience engagement to improve efficiency and monetisation.
 
Rajesh Sethi, partner and leader – media, entertainment, and sports, PwC India, said in its release, “India has already demonstrated its ability to build audience scale. The next phase is about converting that engagement into sustainable value. AI is beginning to improve how content is created, discovered, and personalised, while regional storytelling and premium experiences are creating new ways to deepen engagement and monetisation. Companies that combine innovation with relevance, operational discipline, and trust will be best placed to lead the next phase of growth.”
 
Meanwhile, mobile, broadband, fibre and 5G infrastructure are enabling richer content experiences, new advertising models and larger addressable audiences across India’s digital ecosystem.
 
Traditional media is also expected to remain resilient. Television revenue is projected to increase from $7.2 billion to $7.5 billion, while newspaper revenue could rise from $3 billion to $3.5 billion by 2030.
 
“India’s E&M sector is entering a period of meaningful transformation. The opportunity ahead will extend beyond expanding audiences and platforms to building stronger connections between content, technology, and consumer experiences. As these ecosystems become more integrated, organisations will need to rethink how they create value, collaborate across the industry, and build trust in an increasingly AI-enabled environment. The leaders of the next phase will be those that can turn this convergence into distinctive, sustainable, and responsible growth,” Sethi added.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank weighs NCLAT appeal against Subhash Chandra repayment plan

Premium

Steelmakers turn to value-added products as end-users move upmarket

JNPA rises seven spots to rank 21st among top global container ports

Premium

Yotta to order 50K Nvidia Vera Rubin GPUs in India's largest AI chip deal

45 Indian coal power plants have critically low fuel, government data shows

Topics :EntertainmentEntertainment industry growth

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 8:41 PM IST

Next Story