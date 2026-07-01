India's first integrated bio-ethanol refinery to open in Odisha on July 4

In addition to providing direct employment to around 800 people, the biomass supply chain linked to the refinery is projected to generate indirect employment for nearly 1,200 people in rural areas and foster entrepreneurship among around 250 local entrepreneurs, farmers and women's self-help groups in western Odisha through biomass collection, transportation, logistics, plant operations and ancillary industries.
The facility assumes significance at a time when India is rapidly expanding its ethanol economy. The country has built an installed ethanol production capacity of nearly 20 billion litres a year as it pursues the ambitious target of increasing ethanol blending in petrol to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, lower carbon emissions and strengthen energy security.