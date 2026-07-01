India's first integrated bio-ethanol refinery to open in Odisha on July 4

While much of the existing capacity is based on sugarcane and grain feedstocks, the government has shifted its focus towards second-generation biofuels that utilise agricultural residues without competing with food production. The Bargarh refinery is expected to serve as a model for similar projects across the country.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the Union home minister is scheduled to visit Odisha for two days. "He will inaugurate BPCL's bio-ethanol plant in Bargarh on Saturday. The plant will utilise crop residue that used to go to waste in the area. This will benefit both the nation and the state in the energy sector. He will travel to Sambalpur, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several projects," he added.