India's fuel exports fall to lowest level since 2022 on West Asia crisis

Just when global benchmark prices of crude oil have surged to four-year highs and the rupee is sliding, fuel exports from India in April clocked the lowest figure in 42 months, hurting dollar inflows, according to the ship-tracking data accessed by Business Standard and industry sources.

India’s exports of oil products, led by diesel and petrol, slumped to their lowest last month since October 2022, dragged down by Europe and the war in West Asia.

Exports of fuels last month averaged 947,000 barrels per day (bpd), 18 per cent lower from February, on the last day of which the war started, according to industry data provider Kpler. Exports fell by 51,000 bpd from March, when the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy-supply waterway, closed.

India’s fuel exports, accounting for 8.8 per cent of the country’s total by value, declined 13 per cent to $38.8 billion in FY26 from a year earlier, according to the oil-ministry data.

Shortages of crude oil of the right variety and disruption in shipping and export taxes have compounded matters, according to industry officials.

The government has not announced the official data for April.

The value of India's exports in April was around $2.4 billion, according to price calculations based on the oil-ministry data for March and the data on volumes from Kpler.

Reliance Industries, which accounts for around 80 per cent of the country’s fuel exports, sold 16 per cent less last month over February.

Europe, India’s third-biggest market last year, did not receive any cargo last month, the shipping data showed.

“The government has imposed a special additional excise duty to discourage exports,’’ said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice-president (ratings), Icra.

“Throughput has also fallen. Refineries are running above 100 per capacity but they have come down from the previous levels of 120 per cent. The availability of crude oil is also an issue,’’ he added.