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India's fuel supply remains robust despite West Asia crisis: Suresh Gopi

Gopi, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, said, in a Facebook post that the recent panic buying seen in some regions were fueled by "false narratives" and "unnecessary alarm"

Suresh Gopi, Suresh
"The panic buying we've seen in some regions are being fueled by false narratives and unnecessary alarm," he said in his post. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thrissur(Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 10:56 PM IST
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Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Saturday said that the country's fuel supply chains are "robust and operational" despite the situation in West Asia.

Gopi, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, said, in a Facebook post that the recent panic buying seen in some regions were fueled by "false narratives" and "unnecessary alarm".

"Chaired a high-level review meeting with representatives from IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL at Thrissur to address the recent narratives regarding fuel shortages. Despite global challenges and the situation in West Asia, our supply chains are robust and operational."  "The panic buying we've seen in some regions are being fueled by false narratives and unnecessary alarm," he said in his post.

He urged everyone not to fall prey to social media misinformation.

"Stay Calm. Stay Informed. Trust only verified sources," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :West AsiaWar Conflictfuel importsSupply chain

First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 10:56 PM IST

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