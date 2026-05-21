India's gains crimped as US changes terms in Russian oil waiver extension

Russian oil flowing to India may decline in quantity because the country’s share in export from the Eurasian nation will shrink owing to the latest waiver extension by the United States (US).

Oil from Russia to India exceeded 2 million barrels per day (bpd) for four of the last 10 weeks, with the figure being 2.4 million bpd this week.

This was powered by two consecutive waivers from Washington, the ship-tracking data showed.

Russia loaded 1.8 million bpd in April — the highest in the last six months — and 1.6 million bpd in March.

Washington’s waivers held good for both months. But the loadings in May dropped sharply to below 700,000 bpd due to uncertainty over sanctions. Officials in the refining industry said the current extension did not support further ramping up.

The US administration’s 30-day waiver this week for vulnerable countries including India (which was hurt by the war in West Asia) may not help local refiners substantially as it did in the past owing to a change in sanction terms, said refining sources and the shipping data. What is different in the second extension over the first is the loading date of Russian crude oil and petroleum products. The order dated May 18 says “sale, delivery, or offloading of crude oil or petroleum products of Russian Federation origin loaded on any vessel, including vessels blocked under the above-listed authorities, on or before 12:01 a.m. April 17, 2026, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. June 17, 2026.”

April 17 was also the loading date under the so-called GL134B, the first 30-day extension, which lasted until May 16, and was extended on May 18 for another month. Previously, US waivers carried forward the loading date by a mon­th when issuing a new exemption. Two senior officials told Business Standard most of the Russian cargos loaded before April 17 had been sold, with many delivered to India. The country imported a near record 2.1 million bpd in the first three weeks of May, according to Kpler. It said very few sanctioned barrels from mid-April were available for delivery in June.

Signs of a decline were visible after Ukraine intensified drone attacks on Russian loading ports in the Baltic Sea, which primarily shipped Urals, a medium, sour crude oil variety, to India. So far in May, Russian seaborne exports remain lower than in April, said industry data-provider Energy Intelligence. Monthly average exports to date are lower at 3.5 million bpd compared to 3.8 million bpd in April. As for new loadings, Russia in May loaded nine Urals cargos for India. This is of the 17 dispatched so far in the month, the Kpler data showed. This compares with 23 cargos of Urals loaded for India in April of the 41 in total. This risks squeezing the amounts of medium, sour crude oil grades. Unsanctioned oil

A senior trader with a state-run refiner in India said even without the waiver there were unsanctioned cargos available with smaller Russian producers. In addition, large, sanctioned producers were selling oil via new intermediaries to evade sanctions. The $275 million settlement between Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and the US Treasury has rattled Indian refiners, senior industry officials said. AEL allegedly purchased and imported — between November 2023 and June 2025 — liquefied petroleum gas originating in Iran, a statement from the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) said. Sumit Ritolia, an analyst at Kpler, said: “With continued geopolitical uncertainty and the Strait of Hormuz situation still far from normal, including restricted transits, higher freight risk, and slower flows, West Asian barrels are no longer as straightforward or secure as they were previously.’’