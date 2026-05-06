India's GCC revenue nears $100 billion as AI drives sector growth

Powered by an AI-ready workforce and the shift from offshoring to global capability ownership, the landscape continues to accelerate. Workforce remains India’s greatest strength, but the focus is shifting from traditional skill sets to domain and technology expertise.

However, risks remain, and the first challenge is getting the right set of leaders who will steer organisations through the complexities of AI. “Getting the right number of leaders is very critical as AI will reset the pyramid. India still has too many people at the lower end of the pyramid. We need leaders with context who can orchestrate outcomes with untested attributes such as AI quotient and AI fluency,” said Lalit Ahuja, chief executive officer of ANSR.