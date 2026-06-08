India's GLP-1 market enters slower growth phase after semaglutide surge

India's fast-growing GLP-1 obesity-drug market is showing signs of entering a more mature growth phase after the explosive uptake triggered by generic semaglutide launches, with fresh data indicating that the initial patient onboarding boom may be beginning to taper off.

According to Pharmarack data, the domestic GLP-1 agonist market, comprising blockbuster obesity and diabetes drugs such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, has expanded nearly fourfold to about Rs 1,906 crore in May 2026 from Rs 565 crore a year earlier, driven largely by the entry of lower-cost semaglutide generics following patent expiry.

However, the breakneck pace of growth seen immediately after generic launches is beginning to moderate. Overall GLP-1 market growth slowed to around 8 per cent month-on-month in May from 21 per cent in April, while semaglutide value growth decelerated sharply to 6 per cent from 50 per cent in the previous month. More significantly, semaglutide unit growth slowed to 12 per cent in May from 88 per cent in April, indicating that the initial affordability-led patient onboarding wave may be tapering off.