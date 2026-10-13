India's IT giants face identity crisis as AI disrupts traditional biz model

Tandon argues that these new companies will focus on innovation, unlike traditional IT services firms, which have largely competed on their ability to deliver services at lower costs. “India has a huge young population and an open environment, and there is scope for new players to come in and grab this opportunity,” he added.

On the emerging harmony among major US AI companies over safeguards for AI, despite their recent disagreements over the contentious issue, Tandon said the push for guardrails was driven partly by concerns about competition from open-weight models.

“The reason is they do not want to get overtaken by the open-weight models. They want to impose policies so that users cannot use open models without a huge amount of paraphernalia around them and guardrails. They have put in billions of dollars of investment over the past three years, but now, with technology advancing so much and open models coming at a fraction of the cost, they are asking: how do I recover the cost or make money?” he said.