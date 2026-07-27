India's languishing oil reserves: A decade of missed opportunities

Over the years, parliamentary standing committees have questioned the government’s lack of intent in funding SPRs. In the five years ending FY27, the government spent less than ₹1000 crore (including the FY27 allocation), most of which has gone into maintenance, accoding to government data. Maintenance is an expensive endeavour that can take up 4-6 per cent of the capital investment. Seperately, the government allocated a revised ₹800 crore in FY26 to fill SPR, but it is unclear how much was actually spent.