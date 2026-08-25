India's media, entertainment sector growing in high single digits: Goenka

India’s media and entertainment sector is growing in high single digits and is outpacing nominal gross domestic product (GDP) per capita growth after a weak phase over the last two years, Punit Goenka, chief executive officer at Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), told shareholders in its FY26 annual report.

“The growth is being led by new-age segments such as digital media, gaming, animation and VFX. In order to truly scale your company as a leading content and technology powerhouse, we are building a furthermore diversified portfolio that reimagines the breadth of our business and captures a higher share of the attention economy,” he said.

He said the company is investing towards establishing new growth engines across emerging, high-potential segments such as micro dramas, kids' content and live entertainment. It has inked a partnership with animation and VFX studio PhantomFX to enhance its content creation capabilities across genres such as kids, mythology and fantasy. “We believe the partnership will enable your Company to create richer intellectual properties in the animated content segment, that is witnessing exponential growth across the Nation,” Goenka said. He added that in line with its strategic growth aspirations, ZEE has also expanded its presence in the sports business with the launch of four dedicated sports channels under the Unite8 Sports umbrella and added that the company aims to build a sustainable sports ecosystem across the nation by driving higher engagement through marquee properties and uplifting sports through purposeful on-ground initiatives.