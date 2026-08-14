India's natural diamond exports decline amid rise of lab-grown gems

Indian exports of natural diamonds nearly halved from 26.63 million carats in 2022 to 15.81 million carats in 2025. Exports of synthetic diamonds more than quadrupled from 3.57 million carats in 2022 to 14.95 million carats in 2025.

Further, the average unit export price of both natural and lab-grown diamonds has declined in recent years. The export price of natural diamonds fell from $865.50 per carat in 2022 to $757.91 per carat in 2026 (Jan-May). The price drop was even sharper for lab-grown diamonds: From $388.77 per carat in 2022 to $71.13 per carat in 2026 (Jan-May). (An export price is the price charged by a manufacturer or exporter for goods sold to a buyer in a foreign country.)