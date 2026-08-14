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Home / Industry / News / India's natural diamond exports decline amid rise of lab-grown gems

India's natural diamond exports decline amid rise of lab-grown gems

From January to May, the volume of lab-grown diamond exports exceeded natural diamond shipments

Diamond Market
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Indian exports of natural diamonds nearly halved from 26.63 million carats in 2022 to 15.81 million carats in 2025
Yash Kumar Singhal
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 12:07 PM IST
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De Beers, the world’s largest diamond company, recently paused mining in Venetia mine, South Africa, to cut costs and manage excess supply. The company is under pressure due to the growing global demand for cheaper lab-grown diamonds, which are undercutting the natural diamond market. A recent company report listed India and China as the largest producers and exporters of lab-grown diamonds.
 
India is a major exporter of both natural and lab-grown diamonds. Until 2025, the exports of natural diamonds exceeded those of synthetic ones. But from January to May this year, the volume of lab-grown diamond exports exceeded natural diamond shipments. 
 
Indian exports of natural diamonds nearly halved from 26.63 million carats in 2022 to 15.81 million carats in 2025. Exports of synthetic diamonds more than quadrupled from 3.57 million carats in 2022 to 14.95 million carats in 2025.
 
Further, the average unit export price of both natural and lab-grown diamonds has declined in recent years. The export price of natural diamonds fell from $865.50 per carat in 2022 to $757.91 per carat in 2026 (Jan-May). The price drop was even sharper for lab-grown diamonds: From $388.77 per carat in 2022 to $71.13 per carat in 2026 (Jan-May). (An export price is the price charged by a manufacturer or exporter for goods sold to a buyer in a foreign country.)
 
As prices fell, the export value of lab-grown diamonds also fell from $1.42 billion in 2023 to $1.19 billion in 2025, despite overseas shipments increasing. Earnings from natural diamond exports exceeded $12 billion — nearly 12 times the earnings from shipments of lab-grown diamonds. 
 
India’s share in global lab-grown diamond exports has grown from 28.03 per cent in 2022 to 35.73 per cent in 2025. Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were the other major exporters of lab-grown diamonds. While India was the primary exporter of polished lab-grown diamonds, Hong Kong and China were the leading exporters of rough and unworked lab-grown diamonds. 
 
The United States is India’s largest export market for lab-grown diamonds. However, its share in India’s shipments dropped from 63.49 per cent in 2022 to 16.66 per cent in 2026 (Jan-May). Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s share commensurately increased from 13.51 per cent in 2022 to 45.4 per cent in 2026 (Jan-May). Israel, Belgium and the UAE were the other major markets for India’s lab-grown diamond exports. 
 
   

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Topics :BS Number WiseIndia diamondsDiamondsDiamond industry

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

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