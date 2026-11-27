By Ruchi Bhatia

India’s next review of wages and pension entitlements for civil servants could exert fresh pressure on government finances, complicating efforts to reduce debt while maintaining spending on essential items.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimates the 8th Pay Commission will cost the government about ₹2.5 trillion ($27 billion) in the first year. Motilal Oswal Financial Services sees the cost at between ₹2.4 trillion to ₹2.8 trillion, equivalent to about 0.5%-0.6% of gross domestic product.

India has generally set up Pay Commissions about once each decade since Independence, and this one will review and provide recommendations on the salary structure of around 12 million central government employees and pensioners.

The specter of such a significant outlay adds to the challenge of preparing India’s next federal budget, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to deliver in February. Elevated oil prices and higher subsidy costs are already stretching the fiscal position, while New Delhi is looking to put its debt onto a downward path. While the new pay commission could cost the government more than three times as much as the previous one, which added ₹740 billion in spending in its first year, the burden as a share of GDP is expected to be broadly similar. “Fiscal affordability will be an important consideration in determining the final pay revision,” Radhika Piplani, an economist at Motilal Oswal, wrote in a report.