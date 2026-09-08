India's office REIT operational area surges 74% YoY in H1 2026: Report

India’s operational office REIT portfolio expanded by 74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 167 million sq ft in H1 2026, up from 95.8 million sq ft in H1 2025, according to a report by ASSOCHAM-Knight Frank India issued on Tuesday.

Office space remains the dominant segment of the country’s REIT market, with the operational office REIT portfolio accounting for 16 per cent of India's 1.05 billion sq ft office stock. An additional 36 million sq ft of office REIT space is currently under construction.

The report noted that Bengaluru leads major office markets in REIT penetration, with 67.6 million sq ft of REIT-backed office stock accounting for 27 per cent of the city’s total office inventory. Hyderabad follows with 26.2 million sq ft of REIT-backed stock, covering 20 per cent of its office inventory, while Mumbai stands third with 24.6 million sq ft, equivalent to 14 per cent of its office inventory.

Outside the office segment, the operational retail REIT portfolio was recorded at 11 million sq ft. This comprises 10.7 million sq ft under Nexus and 0.4 million sq ft under Brookfield. About 45 per cent of total retail REIT stock is located outside the eight major office markets, across cities such as Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Amritsar, Udaipur, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Indore and Ludhiana. “Institutionalisation is also extending beyond office as the expansion of retail REITs is widening the geographic footprint of institutional real estate ownership beyond the established office markets,” said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India. Addressing regulatory evolution, Parneet S. Sachde, Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, said, “The first decade created a statutory architecture of trust. The second decade must create a technological architecture of trust.”