India's oilmeal export to China jumps 20-fold in 11 months of FY26: SEA

India's oilmeal exports to China surged over 20-fold to 7.79 lakh tonnes in the first eleven months of this fiscal, following higher demand due to lower prices compared to competitors, according to industry body SEA data.

Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), however, said the exports could face a challenge going forward.

India exported 7,79,016 tonnes of oilmeals, mainly rapeseed meal, to China during April 2025-February 2026 against 38,240 tonnes in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

China imported 7,71,435 tonnes of rapeseed meal and 7,581 tonnes of castorseed meal during the first eleven months of this fiscal.

SEA Executive Director BV Mehta attributed the surge in exports to competitive pricing against European suppliers. Indian rapeseed meal is currently priced around $225 per tonne (FOB/FAS Kandla), making it cheaper than rapeseed meal Hbg ex-mill at $297 per tonne, he said. "In March 2025, China imposed a 100 per cent tariff on Canadian rapeseed meal and oil in retaliation for Canada's tariff on Chinese electric vehicles. These duties made Canadian exports economically unviable, forcing China to look to other suppliers, and India was the main beneficiary to bridge the supply gap," Mehta said. However, as of March 1, 2026, China has suspended these 100 per cent tariffs on Canadian Canola (rapeseed) meal, lasting until December 31, 2026.

As a result, Mehta said exporters of Indian rapeseed meal would face tough competition to retain the Chinese market. Meanwhile, the SEA reported that India's total oilmeals exports fell 22 per cent in February to 2,57,961 tonnes compared to 3,30,319 tonnes in the same month last year. The overall export of oilmeals during the first eleven months of this fiscal declined 11 per cent to 34,93,823 tonnes compared to 39,33,349 tonnes in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. "The escalating conflict between the United States/ Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted India's oilmeal exports, particularly to the Middle East and Europe, due to instability around the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea," SEA said.