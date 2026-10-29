India's pharma exports grow 4.9% to $16.14 bn in H1FY27 on Europe gains

India’s pharmaceutical exports grew 4.90 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $16.14 billion during the first half (H1) of FY27, driven by higher shipments to non-United States (US) markets, even as shipments to the US fell.

While the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) did not share data for the US market, it said export shipments to the country moderated in H1FY27.

However, India’s pharma exports offset this moderation through geographically diversified gains in non-US markets.

Exports to Europe increased 9.66 per cent to $3.29 billion, accounting for over one-fifth of India’s total pharmaceutical exports in H1FY27, with Germany, the Netherlands and France recording strong growth.

“The gains across these markets highlight the opportunities for Indian exporters to deepen their engagement with Europe,” Pharmexcil stated. Similarly, shipments to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) grew 21.54 per cent, while Latin America and the Caribbean recorded 16.58 per cent growth and Africa grew 6.48 per cent. “These gains also helped sustain India’s overall pharma export growth even as shipments to the US moderated, highlighting the importance of a geographically diversified export presence,” Pharmexcil stated. The geographical gains were matched by growth in key product categories over the same six-month period. Drug formulations and biologicals remained the largest export category, accounting for 73.84 per cent of total shipments, with exports growing by 3.81 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.