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India's pharma market grows 10.3% in April on strong chronic performance

India's pharmaceutical market grew 10.3 per cent in April, led by strong demand for anti-diabetes, cardiac and respiratory therapies

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This was primarily fuelled by new introductions in branded generics of combinations containing empagliflozin and anti-obesity therapies
Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 8:05 PM IST
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The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 10.3 per cent in April this year, with almost all major therapies showing positive value growth, according to market research firm Pharmarack.
 
The IPM sales value in April 2026 was recorded at ₹21,745 crore, up from ₹19,711 crore in the same month last year.
 
The performance this month was led by chronic therapies, with anti-diabetes, cardiac, and respiratory segments registering mid- to high-double-digit value growth.
 
For example, the anti-diabetes therapy segment saw 16.2 per cent growth in value at ₹2,099 crore in sales compared to ₹1,795 crore recorded in April last year. This was primarily fuelled by new introductions in branded generics of combinations containing empagliflozin and anti-obesity therapies.
 
“Similarly, cardiac and respiratory segments recorded 14.3 per cent and 17.7 per cent value growth in April 2026, respectively,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice president (commercial) at Pharmarack.
 
These three therapies accounted for almost 32 per cent of the IPM in April this year.
 
Growth in the moving annual turnover (MAT, or previous 12 months’ turnover) between May 2025 and April 2026 was 8.9 per cent, leading to a total turnover of ₹2.48 trillion.
 
Among the companies, while the top players registered modest monthly value growth in the domestic market, players such as Zydus (16.9 per cent), Sun Pharma (15.1 per cent), Intas (14.7 per cent), and Torrent (14.3 per cent) posted significant monthly value growth in April 2026.
 

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Topics :DiabetesPharmaceuticalIndian pharma

First Published: May 07 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

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