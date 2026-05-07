India's pharma market grows 10.3% in April on strong chronic performance

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 10.3 per cent in April this year, with almost all major therapies showing positive value growth, according to market research firm Pharmarack.

The IPM sales value in April 2026 was recorded at ₹21,745 crore, up from ₹19,711 crore in the same month last year.

The performance this month was led by chronic therapies, with anti-diabetes, cardiac, and respiratory segments registering mid- to high-double-digit value growth.

For example, the anti-diabetes therapy segment saw 16.2 per cent growth in value at ₹2,099 crore in sales compared to ₹1,795 crore recorded in April last year. This was primarily fuelled by new introductions in branded generics of combinations containing empagliflozin and anti-obesity therapies.