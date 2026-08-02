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Home / Industry / News / India's power consumption rises nearly 11% to 170.7 billion units in July

India's power consumption rises nearly 11% to 170.7 billion units in July

The higher feel-like temperature than actual, caused by humid conditions across the country, increased use of cooling appliances like air conditioners, thereby increasing power demand and consumption

Tata Power, power grid
Experts said power demand will remain steady in August as well, with continued humid conditions in the ongoing monsoon | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 1:34 PM IST
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India's power consumption grew 10.93 per cent year-on-year to 170.70 billion units (BU) in July, official data showed, as high humidity levels pushed up use of cooling appliances like air conditioners in many parts of the country.

The country's total power consumption was 153.88 BU in July 2025.

The higher feel-like temperature than actual, caused by humid conditions across the country, increased use of cooling appliances like air conditioners, thereby increasing power demand and consumption, experts said.

The peak power demand also jumped to 270.20 GW last month from 220.74 GW in July 2025. The peak power demand in July hovered almost around the all-time record high of 270.82 GW seen in May.

The power demand in May last year was 230.99 GW. Last summer, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, recorded in June 2025, but stayed below the government's estimate of 277 GW.

Experts said power demand will remain steady in August as well, with continued humid conditions in the ongoing monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected deficient rainfall in this year's monsoon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :electricty in Indiapower demand forecastPower firms

First Published: Aug 02 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

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