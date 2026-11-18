India's electricity demand growth remained robust at 11.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the first seven months (April-October) of the current financial year, and in line with the trend, it is expected to average 8.5 per cent for FY27, though weather-related uncertainties remain a key risk, ratings agency ICRA said on Wednesday.

Data from Grid Controller of India Limited (GCIL) indicates that the country's electricity demand registered growth of 12.9 per cent during the first 11 days of November 2026, reflecting the continuation of strong demand trends seen during FY27.

This was supported by above-normal temperatures across most parts of the country, which sustained cooling demand despite the onset of the winter season. "Continued festive activity, healthy industrial and commercial consumption, and robust agricultural demand also contributed to higher electricity usage during the period," the agency said.

Coal stocks at thermal power plants stood at around seven days as of November 11, 2026, marginally higher than the levels seen in October 2026, reversing the declining trend observed over the past few months. However, inventories remained significantly below the normative requirement of around 19-20 days, leaving a relatively thinner buffer against potential demand and fuel supply disruptions. Domestic coal production declined by 1.1 per cent in the first six months of FY27, largely due to lower output from Coal India. However, coal supply to the power sector increased by 5.1 per cent during the period. "A further decline in stock levels, particularly if accompanied by weaker coal production or supply constraints, may limit the sector’s ability to meet any sharp surge in peak demand. Sustained recovery in coal production and supply remains important to maintain adequate buffer stock levels," ICRA said.