India's real estate records deal activity worth $2.3 bn in Q2: GT Bharat

Indian real estate reported deal activity worth $2.3 billion in the second quarter of calendar year 2026 (Q2 2026), up 83 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) and nearly tripling sequentially, driven by mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private equity (PE) investments. Grant Thornton Bharat, in a report issued on Tuesday, said deal volumes rose 129 per cent from 17 in Q2 2025 to 39 deals in Q2 2026, up 18 per cent sequentially.

On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, Q2 2026 for the Indian real estate sector reflected an 18 per cent increase in deal volumes. Deal values, meanwhile, nearly tripled from the previous quarter, driven by a higher number of transactions, signalling renewed confidence in the sector despite prevailing macroeconomic uncertainties, Grant Thornton noted. The sector recorded deals worth $793 million in Q1 2026.

Real estate investment trust (Reit) Mindspace Business Parks Reit and 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management's combined PE investment of $323 million in Radial IT Park Ltd (owned by the CapitaLand Group), focused on commercial development, stood out as the largest transaction of the quarter. Deal activity was primarily driven by M&A transactions (56 per cent of total volumes), followed by PE investments at 34 per cent, while initial public offerings (IPOs) and qualified institutional placements (QIPs) each contributed 5 per cent. Domestic transactions accounted for nearly 95 per cent of total M&A activity, underscoring continued confidence in the domestic market. While inbound activity remained subdued for the fifth consecutive quarter, outbound M&A revived with one transaction. The largest M&A deal was L&T Realty Properties Ltd's $121 million acquisition of a 20-acre land parcel from International Green Scapes Ltd.

In terms of value, PE emerged as the dominant contributor, accounting for half of the total deal value, supported by larger transaction sizes. Grant Thornton stated that public market activity also remained significant, reflecting a well-balanced mix of strategic acquisitions, private capital deployment and capital market fundraising. The report noted that M&A activity reached a record high of 22 deals in Q2 2026, while deal value increased 10 per cent Q-o-Q. PE/venture capital (VC) deal values in Q2 2026 more than doubled Q-o-Q. Public markets witnessed a sharp increase in Q2 2026 after a subdued previous quarter, with two IPOs and two QIPs raising a combined $782 million. Bagmane Prime Office Reit, a real estate investment trust (Reit), led IPO activity with a $355 million issuance, while Brookfield India Real Estate Trust ($280 million) and Bagmane ($121 million) drove QIP fundraising.

The report added that Q2 2026 saw commercial development and real estate operators emerge as the primary drivers of deal activity, fuelled by multiple large-ticket transactions. While residential development experienced softer activity, real estate technology continued to attract investor interest, reflecting sustained confidence in tech-enabled real estate solutions. “At a sub-sector level, the majority of transactions involved investments in commercial assets by Reits and PEs, underscoring investor preference for commercial and annuity-generating assets,” said Bhavik Vora, partner, Grant Thornton Bharat. Commercial development led the quarter with 12 deals worth $997 million, accounting for 65 per cent of total deal value, driven by continued demand for income-generating commercial assets.