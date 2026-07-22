India's renewable energy potential more than doubled in FY25: Mospi

India's renewable energy potential more than doubled to 4,704,043 megawatts (MW) as of March 31, 2025, from 2,109,655 MW a year earlier, according to Energy Statistics India 2026, cited by the government in Parliament. The government added that India's total primary energy supply rose to 39,055 petajoules in 2024-25 from 37,936 petajoules in 2023-24, while data for 2025-26 are not yet available.

The latest edition of Energy Statistics India 2026 has also widened its coverage, adding data on credit flow to the energy sector, the international energy scenario, and international marine and aviation bunkers, while aligning end-use consuming sectors of energy commodities with international standards. The publication further addresses data gaps in industry-wise coal and electricity consumption, according to a written reply by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) Rao Inderjit Singh in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"The publication is widely disseminated among users and all line energy ministries for policy and infrastructure planning. The publication is shared with all the states and Union Territories (UTs) for suitable policy intervention. The publication is also available in the public domain on the ministry's website for research and analysis by other users and stakeholders," the ministry added. Separately, the statistics ministry said it has put in place digital and administrative systems to improve the quality and timeliness of official statistics. In another Lok Sabha reply, the ministry said primary data collection for National Sample Surveys (NSS) is now done through digital platforms such as Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) and e-SIGMA, with in-built validation checks, real-time monitoring, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled chatbots and multilingual interfaces.

According to the ministry, these measures, along with physical scrutiny by senior officers and regular training of field staff, have reduced the release lag for survey data from 8-9 months to 45-90 days. Annual survey results are now released within 90-120 days, quarterly results within 45-60 days, and monthly results within 15-30 days of survey completion, it said. For the consumer price index (CPI), the ministry said the new base year 2024 series uses CAPI with geo-tagging, time-stamping and real-time validation checks to strengthen monitoring and transparency. It highlighted that, in order to promote transparency and public accountability, anonymised unit-level survey data are made available through the revamped Microdata Portal, enabling researchers, policymakers and other stakeholders to access, analyse and use official statistics for evidence-based research and policymaking.