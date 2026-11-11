India's renewable energy push saved $100 bn in fuel imports: IEA report

Electricity generated from renewable energy plants helped India avoid more than $100 billion in coal and natural gas import costs between 2011 and 2025, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA's) India Renewable Energy Market Report 2026.

The findings underline the economic and energy security benefits of the ongoing renewable energy push in the country. Between March 2014 and September 2026, India added 168 GW of solar capacity and 38 GW of wind capacity, while bioenergy reached 12 GW of installed capacity by September 2026.

The IEA estimates that, without the solar, wind and bioenergy capacity added since 2010, India would have needed around 110 million tonnes more imported coal in 2025 alone.

Further, cumulative coal and gas import savings could reach $240 billion, or around ₹22.6 lakh crore, even assuming international fuel prices remain broadly at their 2024-25 average levels, according to the IEA. The agency projects yearly savings of approximately $35 billion, exceeding India’s entire spending on non-coking coal and natural gas imports in 2024-25. India’s renewable power capacity has grown almost fourfold over the past decade, crossing 300 GW in 2026. The IEA has identified India as the world’s second-fastest-growing renewable energy market and second-largest manufacturer of solar panels. The country achieved 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources in 2025. The report attributes the progress to sustained policy support, ambitious goals and long-term planning.