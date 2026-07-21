India's residential market grows 3% in H1 as premium housing demand rises

India’s residential market registered a 3 per cent year-on-year growth in the first half of the current year, even as the recent three months saw moderation, according to a report by JLL.

Data showed that 1.38 lakh residential units were sold in H1 2026, with the first three months recording 70,631 units sold. H2 recorded 67,751 sales.

The report said that Bengaluru saw a 16 per cent annual increase in residential unit sales, coupled with a 41 per cent annual growth in the number of launches. Chennai recorded the strongest year-on-year growth in sales at 27 per cent.

Delhi’s residential market saw a 7 per cent growth, while new launches also gained momentum, according to the report. Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi-NCR collectively accounted for around 76 per cent of total sales in H1 2026. The report added that 1.68 lakh new units were made available to buyers in H1 2026, with Bengaluru leading the cities with a 41 per cent annual increase in new launches. Apart from Bengaluru, only Delhi-NCR and Mumbai recorded an annual increase in launches. Notably, the report said that residential units priced below ₹1 crore made up 28 per cent of all units sold in H1 2026. About 71 per cent of sales were in the above-₹1 crore segment. Growth in sales was most visible, at 58 per cent year on year, in the ₹1.5 crore to ₹3 crore segment, while units priced below ₹1 crore saw a significant decline of 52 per cent year on year.