India's seafood exports hit record high in both value, volume in 2025-26

India's seafood exports hit a record high in both volume and value during 202526, reaching 19,72,018 metric tonnes worth ₹73,890.46 crore ($8.46 billion), despite global challenges, MPEDA Chairman P Jawahar said on Monday.

The Kochi-based Marine Products Export Development Authority is a statutory body established under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, to promote and regulate the export of marine products.

According to MPEDA figures, the United States and China remained the top importers of Indian seafood during the fiscal year, while frozen shrimp continued to dominate the export basket.

Frozen shrimp, the leading export item, generated ₹49,037.93 crore ($5,624.48 million), accounting for 40.19 per cent of the total quantity exported and 66.52 per cent of total dollar earnings from seafood exports, a statement said.

During 202526, India exported 7,92,647 MT of frozen shrimp. Shrimp exports registered growth of 13.16 per cent in rupee terms and 8.64 per cent in dollar terms. The United States remained the largest market for frozen shrimp, importing 2,56,128 MT, followed by China (1,69,505 MT), the European Union (1,35,599 MT), Southeast Asia (83,810 MT), Japan (40,776 MT), the Middle East (30,478 MT), and other countries (76,351 MT), the statement added. Exports of L vannamei (Whiteleg shrimp) and Black Tiger shrimp recorded growth in both volume and value, Jawahar said. Frozen fish was the second-largest export item, earning ₹5,658.37 crore ($643.70 million), while dried products emerged as the third-largest export category with earnings of ₹5,079.09 crore ($577.44 million). Exports of dried products recorded a 78.05 per cent increase in rupee value.

Exports of frozen squid stood at 1,02,060 MT, fetching ₹4,493.80 crore ($513.84 million). Frozen cuttlefish exports rose by 13.32 per cent in volume and 16.25 per cent in dollar value, reaching 67,157 MT worth $331.96 million. Exports of chilled products earned ₹622.31 crore ($71.27 million), while live products registered an 11.46 per cent increase in dollar earnings to $62.43 million. Among overseas markets, the United States remained the leading importer of Indian seafood in value terms, importing 2,79,193 MT worth ₹20,263.27 crore ($2,328.74 million). However, exports to the US declined by 10.82 per cent in rupee value, 14.22 per cent in dollar value, and 19.51 per cent in volume. Frozen shrimp accounted for 93.55 per cent of the value of India's seafood exports to the US, the statement said.