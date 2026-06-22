India's share in ship recycling rose to 35.4% in 2025: Shipping ministry

India's share in global ship recycling increased to 35.4 per cent in 2025 from 30.1 per cent in 2024, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Monday, citing a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Ship recycling in India rose to 2.99 million gross tonnes (GT) last calendar year, up nearly 60 per cent from 1.86 million GT in 2024. "With this achievement, the target set under Maritime India Vision 2030 to become the world's leading ship recycling nation has been achieved well ahead of schedule," the ministry said.

It added that with this achievement, India has emerged as the world's leading ship recycling nation in 2025, ranking first globally, and that it reflects the impact of maritime policy reforms and ease-of-doing-business initiatives undertaken by the government.

In order to strengthen India's ship recycling ecosystem and capture a larger share of the global market, the ministry has undertaken several initiatives, including compliance with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, which India ratified in 2019. The government enacted the Recycling of Ships Act, 2019, to develop a ship recycling ecosystem aligned with the convention. It has also provided financial assistance of Rs 53.5 crore to support the modernisation of ship recycling yards, helping 115 facilities become HKC-compliant. The ministry said it has also launched the Ship-breaking Credit Note Scheme, under which ship owners receive a credit note equivalent to 40 per cent of the scrap value of a recycled ship. "The credit note can be utilised towards payment of up to 5 per cent of the value of a new vessel built at an Indian shipyard, thereby promoting both ship recycling and domestic shipbuilding," it said.